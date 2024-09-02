Bigger hits, miserable flops: Box office runs extreme post covid

New Delhi: The Indian box office is operating in an extreme and polarised manner post covid with the hits crossing unprecedented milestones and the flops not even sustaining for opening weekends, as they would ordinarily have before the pandemic.

Entertainment industry experts say audiences have become hugely selective and very clear about what they want to watch in theatres, particularly avoiding genres like drama or social messaging-driven films.

The phenomenon was evident when Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became the first Hindi language film to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark when released in January 2023.

More recently, horror comedy Stree 2 that isn’t headlined by truly big names, is nearing the ₹500 crore mark after its release for the Independence Day weekend. Meanwhile, the other two holiday releases, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, never took off.

“Indeed, the landscape has shifted post-covid, and certain genres that once enjoyed moderate success are now struggling to even open,” Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India said. “The success of a film today hinges more than ever on audience reception, making positive word-of-mouth crucial. In an era of overwhelming content consumption, effective marketing is also paramount. Films must cut through the clutter to reach their audience.”

This disparity (in large successes and complete failures) largely stems from the audience's evolving expectations and the saturation of content available, Sampat added. “The current environment demands that films offer something distinctive, whether through storytelling, connection, or marketing, to capture and sustain audience interest. The films that succeed today are those that resonate deeply with viewers, regardless of genre or star power,” he said.

The benchmark for what once constituted a successful film has shifted, with audiences now gravitating toward movies with compelling storylines and distinctive experiences, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow.

“While critical acclaim doesn’t always guarantee box office success, this change highlights the evolving tastes and expectations of today’s cinephiles, influenced by release schedules and market competition,” Saksena said.

Agreeing that the box office has become extremely polarised post covid, Ashish Kanakia, chief executive officer, MovieMax Cinemas said the big hits have gotten bigger than before. “The belief is the box office is limited to the top 20 films a year, but it’s actually only the top three or five. Franchises, movies high on visuals and big star cast are selling,” Kanakia said.

That is not a good sign though, said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. “The cinema industry needs consistency. This kind of lumpiness is a problem,” Puri said.