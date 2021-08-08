Box office lost Rs580 cr in direct -to-digital release of films

Presuming 50% of the entire Rs. 580 crore would go to exhibitors, from the producers’ perspective, the estimated loss at the domestic box office stands at about Rs. 290 crore, Ormax said with an additional loss of about Rs. 40 crore having been considered from what could have been overseas box office collections. This does not not account for Radhe, which did manage release in certain overseas territories. That takes the total estimated box office loss at the producer end to Rs. 330 crore.

