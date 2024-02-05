Box office popcorn for cinemas; but where are the viewers?

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox Ltd claimed higher ticket prices had not pinched consumers. “Pricing is not a deterrent for cinema-going audiences who are very conscious of how they spend two-and-a-half to three hours of their time," he said. “If we do not include rates of luxury formats, pricing is not that high." PVR Inox reported a 2% dip in admits in the third quarter of FY24 compared with the same period a year ago.