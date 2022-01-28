Box office revenue to remain muted for next few months

“Several pre-covid numbers are not feasible immediately after reopening of cinemas given that there has been a shift in consumer preferences where an additional safety factor now drives decisions (to visit cinemas), followed by whether audiences are excited enough for the content in question," said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. Unlike earlier, theatre viewing can no longer be seen just as a means of leisure with fear of the infection lurking in consumer’s mind, he said. If producers release their film slates, things may normalise for film business only by Diwali, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}