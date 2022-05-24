Box office share of Hindi cinema shrinks in last five months

“It feels like the Mumbai film industry has been pushed out of the theatrical space because movies in all other languages, be it Tamil, Telugu, Marathi or Punjabi, are working," said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. The trend started over the past decade as Hindi filmmakers thought that blockbusters are driven by multiplexes and there is no need for them to cater to mass-market, single screen audiences anymore, Chauhan added. Film trade experts said urban, elite viewers are yet to flock theatres as they have taken to streaming content in a big way. The new-age Hindi films that tackle subjects such as homosexuality and live-in relationships find no draw in small towns where theatre-going culture is still strong. “The south has seen plenty of hits post covid thanks to the appeal of stars like Vijay (Master) and Pawan Kalyan (Bheemla Nayak)," Chauhan said explaining that a lot of younger actors like Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana do not enjoy a fan base in tier-two and tier-three towns.

