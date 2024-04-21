Box-office failures turn producers wary; ambitious projects getting shelved
Several star-studded, big-budget films released in theatres after the pandemic reported poor domestic box-office collections. Films such as Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, both starring Prabhas, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan proved to be disasters.
Recent box-office failures have turned movie producers risk-averse, with many ambitious projects requiring heavy investments either getting scaled back or shelved altogether in the absence of guaranteed digital and satellite rights that are crucial to recovering costs.