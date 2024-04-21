Box-office failures turn producers wary; ambitious projects getting shelved

Recent box-office failures have turned movie producers risk-averse, with many ambitious projects requiring heavy investments either getting scaled back or shelved altogether in the absence of guaranteed digital and satellite rights that are crucial to recovering costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take, for instance, Ashwatthama- The Saga Continues. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and to be backed by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Ltd, is a modified and a more modest version of mythological film The Immortal Ashwatthama that was to be initially produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It changed multiple hands on cash and cast concerns, before getting shelved. New instalments of superhero franchise Brahmastra, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, were announced but have made little progress. The same goes for Tiger Shroff's Ganapath that was meant to be released in multiple parts. Shroff's other action film - Rambo - has also yet to go to the floors.

"Everyone is looking at recoveries very carefully now, and isn't in the mood for exceptional risks. The way films are failing at the box office, nobody is willing to take a chance," Yusuf Shaikh, business head of feature films at production and distribution firm Percept Pictures, said. The process becomes easier if a streaming platform comes on board and can guarantee purchase of digital rights, Shaikh added. However, OTT services themselves are going easy on acquisition of big-star Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films after many of them failed to attract subscribers or garner substantial viewership despite the huge sums paid to acquire them. Large theatrical releases such as Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD have found it tough to find buyers in the OTT industry, which had earlier splurged big sums on acquiring such movies after their theatrical releases.

Several star-studded, big-budget films released in theatres after the pandemic reported poor domestic box-office collections. Films such as Adipurush ( ₹135.04 crore) and Radhe Shyam ( ₹151 crore), both starring Prabhas, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj ( ₹68.07 crore) and more recently Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ( ₹47.52 crore), Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ( ₹101.44 crore), Ranveer Singh’s ’83 ( ₹103.68 crore) and Cirkus ( ₹35.79 crore) and Shroff’s Ganapath ( ₹11.09 crore) and Heropanti 2 ( ₹24.91 crore), among others, proved to be disasters at the box office despite much hype and anticipation. Trade experts said there is caution on the part of both stars and makers who want the project to first seem feasible on paper before making announcements.

Mukesh Mehta, founder of southern production and distribution house E4 Entertainment, said a couple of films have been pushed back in Telugu as well, with renegotiation of star fees also taking place in the southern movie industries. Although, most top names like Mohanlal and Mammootty tend to co-produce their films. "A lot of digital platforms feel they are not able to recover the fees paid to acquire movies. Plus, their release calendars for 2024 are already full, so many are only looking at acquiring films for 2025 now," Mehta explained.

Film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna pointed out that a big gap lies between what stars demand as fees and what OTT platforms are willing to pay at the moment to acquire their films. “That explains why so many sequels are getting announced at the moment—from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Housefull and Dhamaal," Khanna said, adding that in these cases, there is at least a guarantee of box office recovery since audiences are already familiar with the franchise and makers can play safe.

