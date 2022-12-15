Box-office records at stake as Avatar: The Way of Water releases

“Avatar was one of the first non-superhero films that paved the way for compelling stories to transport audiences into a world of fantasy with the support of design and technology. It is also the film that revolutionized the advent of the 3D format of watching movies in cinemas in India with a large number of theatres adopting and turning into 3D with audience demand," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow.