Boycott calls add to Bollywood's blues
- A lot of people can’t distinguish between real and fake news branding actors and filmmakers as anti-national
NEW DELHI : Calls to boycott individual films are adding to Bollywood’s woes, at a time the industry is struggling to bring audiences back to theatres. Apart from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan have also been targeted on social media.