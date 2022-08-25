Boycott calls add to Bollywood’s blues

“Social media is the most powerful tool to influence people today and Hindi films are facing the direct impact of the boycott culture that’s here to stay," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. Aamir Khan’s last film Thugs of Hindostan had made more than Rs48 crore on its first day of release in 2018. In comparison, Laal Singh Chaddha opened to ₹11.50 crore. Trade experts say the Hindutva brigade that targeted Khan for his seemingly anti-national remarks sourced from more than a decade ago has made an impact.

