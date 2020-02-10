Regina King, left, presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for
Regina King, left, presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2020, 06:56 AM IST AFP

Pitt bested a field of former Oscar winners: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes") and Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood").

Brad Pitt on Sunday won his first-ever acting Oscar for his supporting role as a laid-back stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's ode to 1960s Tinseltown, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

"I'm a bit gobsmacked. I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so," Pitt said to the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood... ain't that the truth."

