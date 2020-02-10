Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt on Sunday won his first-ever acting Oscar for his supporting role as a laid-back stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's ode to 1960s Tinseltown, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

Pitt bested a field of former Oscar winners: Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes") and Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood").

"I'm a bit gobsmacked. I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so," Pitt said to the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood... ain't that the truth."

