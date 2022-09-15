Brahmastra performed extremely well in the first four days of the release. Ayan Mukherji's directorial film lost ground on Tuesday with a 20% drop in the collection
Brahmastra box office collection dropped around ₹9 crore on Day 6. The sci-fi film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles has raked nearly ₹140 crore in India and around ₹225 crore worldwide.
Release on September 9, Brahmastra performed extremely well in the first four days of the release. Ayan Mukherji's directorial film lost ground on Tuesday with a 20% drop in the collection. And, on Wednesday the film's collection declined by 15%.
However, the film has performed unexpectedly well despite receiving weak reviews from critics. While some appreciated director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
Brahmastra minted more than ₹100 crore during the weekend in the domestic market. And, globally, the film has surpassed the ₹200 mark within three days of its release.
Some of the key factors that have made the film successful are Marketing, Differentiated content appealing to youth (VFX and cinematography); pent-up demand, and a strong star cast.
The film has also managed to give hope to Bollywood, which is reeling under the poor performance of star vehicles such as the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", "Laal Singh Chaddha" headlined by Aamir Khan, and lead actor Ranbir's last release “Shamshera".
Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic also features Amitabha Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra's director told in an interview that he wishes to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
The film is about a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.
The film is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
"RRR" director S S Rajamouli presents Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
