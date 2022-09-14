Brahmastra box office collection Day 5: Alia-Ranbir film enters 150-cr club

Film Brahmastra's box office collection is clear evidence that the film has blazed past boycott calls.
Film Brahmastra's box office collection is clear evidence that the film has blazed past boycott calls. The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film has minted over ₹150 crore in the domestic market since its release. And as per some reports, the lavish epic fantasy film has grossed around ₹250 crore worldwide.
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel stated that Brahmastra raked in ₹13.50- ₹14 crore in all languages on Tuesday. In the past five days, Brahmastra's box office collection has surged to ₹154.90 crore (approximately).
The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, found itself under a cloud of controversy in the weeks preceding its release last Friday (September 9).
Ranbir’s comment from several years ago that he ate beef came back to haunt and protests broke out last week when he and his wife Alia went to Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. This gave impetus to the #BoycottBrahmastra calls trending on social media.
But that clearly hasn’t happened and “Brahmastra" is set to become a mega-hit like spectacle in South films such as “Pushpa: The Rise", "KGF: Chapter 2" and “RRR".
"It is the highest non-holiday opener and the second highest opening film after ‘KGF: Chapter 2’," Rajendra Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure said.
Other experts agreed, saying the initial success of “Brahmastra" could indicate that calls for boycotting Bollywood films have run out of steam.
Brahmastra film follows Ranbir's Shiva, a deejay who sets out on a journey to trace the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia) as they try to thwart evil forces, led by TV star Mouni Roy's Junoon, from destroying the world.
Writer and director Ayan Mukerji's vision of an Indian cinematic universe 'Astraverse' and the hype around stars backing a film blending technology and Hindu mythology seems to have won against critics, some of whom called it a mishmash of Hollywood superhero films with a smattering of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.
Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in significant roles. Shah Rukh Khan has done a cameo in the film. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9 worldwide.
According to Manoj Desai, executive director, of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, "Brahmastra" may end the slump the Hindi exhibition industry has been in.
How much the film finally profits is up for question. At a reported ₹400 crore, it is believed to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.