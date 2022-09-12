Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia starrer film crosses 100 cr

Released on September 9, Brahmastra's Hindi version collected around ₹41-42 crore on day 3, in comparison to the ₹37 crores it made on day 2. The ₹410 crore film that took years to be completed, minted ₹34.50 crore on its opening day. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 box office collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018.