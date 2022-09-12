Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia starrer film crosses 100 cr

Film Brahmastra, which received mixed reviews, has raked in over ₹200 crore globally
Brahmastra's Hindi version collected around ₹41-42 crore on day 3
Film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has crossed ₹100 crore mark since its release. Ayan Mukerji's directorial film, which received mixed reviews, has raked in over ₹200 crore globally.
Released on September 9, Brahmastra's Hindi version collected around ₹41-42 crore on day 3, in comparison to the ₹37 crores it made on day 2. The ₹410 crore film that took years to be completed, minted ₹34.50 crore on its opening day. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 box office collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018.
Brahmastra has been released in four other languages--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.
Alongside Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs. Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Meanwhile, the shares of PVR and Inox Leisure jumped nearly 5% each on Monday in the early trading session as Brahmastra performed phenomenally during the weekend. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions carried out a huge marketing campaign in the south with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli roped in for promotions and Telugu star Nagarjuna as part of the cast.
