Brahmastra helps Alia Bhatt enter elite club as movie crosses ₹200 crore. Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Alia Bhatt has achieved a feat that only six other Bollywood actresses managed so far.
Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was released on more than 5,000 screens in India. It had a strong start and experienced significant growth over the first weekend. Following this, even during its first week, Brahmastra's box office performance held up well. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film has now helped Alia join an elite club.