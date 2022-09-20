Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was released on more than 5,000 screens in India. It had a strong start and experienced significant growth over the first weekend. Following this, even during its first week, Brahmastra's box office performance held up well. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film has now helped Alia join an elite club.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva crossed the Rs. 200-crore mark within just 10 days of its release. So, Alia is now a part of an exclusive club of Bollywood actresses who have more than one movie that crossed ₹200 crore.

At the moment, only seven actresses of Hindi films are in the elite club. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have three such films in their kitty. On the other hand, Alia has now joined the likes of Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with two ₹200-crore movies. The other Alia Bhatt movie that crossed the ₹200-crore mark was also released in 2022. It was Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It is projected that Brahmastra's business would grow because it faces little to no competition. Considering the movie's current speed of business, trade predictions state that it won't be surprising if Brahmastra manages to close the gap to the Rs. 250-crore mark by the end of its second week of release and touch The Kashmir Files, which earned ₹252.90 crore at the box office.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra earned the most in the territories of Mumbai ( ₹35.46 crore), Delhi-UP ( ₹29.41 crore) and East Punjab ( ₹12.42 crore). Since it has done well overseas as well, the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie stands at ₹335.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Mukerji expects the movie to continue to do well over the next few weeks because of the festive season. “All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!!" the director wrote on Instagram.