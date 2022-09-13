Brahmastra creates world record at box office this weekend

Film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has earned around ₹135 crore at the Indian box office over its opening weekend. The film is also performing phenomenally well internationally, ruling the box office collection in Australia, New Zealand, and the US.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has earned around ₹135 crore at the Indian box office over its opening weekend. The film is also performing phenomenally well internationally, ruling the box office collection in Australia, New Zealand, and the US.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has earned around ₹135 crore at the Indian box office over its opening weekend. The film is also performing phenomenally well internationally, ruling the box office collection in Australia, New Zealand, and the US.
According to the US box office tracker Box Office Mojo, Brahmastra has earned $26.5 million or ₹212 crore worldwide, out of which, $4.4 million has come from the US market only, in its opening weekend.
According to the US box office tracker Box Office Mojo, Brahmastra has earned $26.5 million or ₹212 crore worldwide, out of which, $4.4 million has come from the US market only, in its opening weekend.
With this figure, the highest-ever opening weekend has been reported for a Bollywood film internationally, beating Sultan’s ₹206 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With this figure, the highest-ever opening weekend has been reported for a Bollywood film internationally, beating Sultan’s ₹206 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In India, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva maintained a decent figures of box office collection on Monday or day 4, with ₹14 crore nett range in Hindi and around ₹2 crore nett in other regional languages.
In India, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva maintained a decent figures of box office collection on Monday or day 4, with ₹14 crore nett range in Hindi and around ₹2 crore nett in other regional languages.
Released on September 9, Brahmastra's Hindi version collected around ₹39.5 crore on day 3, in comparison to the ₹37.5 crores it made on day 2. The ₹410 crore film that took years to be completed, minted ₹31.5 crore on its opening day.
Released on September 9, Brahmastra's Hindi version collected around ₹39.5 crore on day 3, in comparison to the ₹37.5 crores it made on day 2. The ₹410 crore film that took years to be completed, minted ₹31.5 crore on its opening day.
The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 box office collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 box office collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Brahmastra has been released in four other languages--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Brahmastra has been released in four other languages--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.
"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.
The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.