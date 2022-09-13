Brahmastra creates world record at box office this weekend

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film had recorded a great opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite it releasing on a non-holiday. Brahmastra Day 1 box office collections have reportedly beaten the opening day figures of Ranbir Kapoor's highest opening so far, Sanju, which had collected ₹34.75 crore on day 1 in 2018.

