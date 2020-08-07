Brand endorsement business  sees churn

Celebrity management firms are busy renegotiating fees and extending the contracts, compensating for the time loss during the three to four months of lockdown. Traditionally, an endorsement deal entails physical and offline appearances at launch events, shoots, fan engagements and shows for which a celebrity charges a majority of the contract fee. With covid-related restrictions on shooting, most celebrity promotions are being done on digital platforms, which barely account for about 5% of the total endorsement fee.