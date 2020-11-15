Brands deepen influencer engagement as consumers spend more time online

But increased time spent online prompted brands to work more with content creators and influencers as engagement on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube jumped. Anjali Krishnan, head of media, Mondelez India said that they have seen a deeper engagement with Influencers, especially with content creators in the space of recipes, gaming and do-it-yourself (DIY) arts and crafts. "We are engaging with influencers a little more than we normally do, as that is where the audience shift is happening as of now. Our constant endeavour is to always be close to the pulse of our consumers." Krishnan said the company has collaborated with influencers (such as chef Pooja Dhingra and comedian Rohan Joshi), mostly in the recipe space as its portfolio of brands have a natural fit. “Our partnerships with prominent content creators for Cocoa Powder, Cadbury Celebrations and Oreo are a testimony to that," she added.