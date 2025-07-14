Brands fall head over heels for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot
Summary
Advertising slots for the new iteration of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are selling for ₹3.5 lakh-4.5 lakh per 10 seconds, and commanding a 75% premium over Star Plus’ long-running, leading show Anupamaa.
NEW DELHI : Broadcaster JioStar is receiving significant interest from brands for the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, 25 years after it first appeared on screens.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story