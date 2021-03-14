Brands leverage Instagram Reels on Facebook to drive reach, visibility

NEW DELHI : Once touted as an aspirational urban-centric photo sharing platform, Instagram is fast evolving as an entertainment destination as its short video feature Reels gains popularity among content creators and brands. Apart from numerous small businesses, big brands such as Samsung, Oyo Rooms, Myntra, Nykaa and Netflix are also leveraging Reels to connect with users.

With the intent to boost Reels in scale, Instagram parent Facebook has allowed Indian content creators to share Reels' content on their Facebook accounts resulting in higher visibility and reach. Instagram Reels, launched in July 2020, has already picked up in a big way especially among brands across fashion & lifestyle, beauty, personal care, food and beverages and travel categories. Instagram said that videos make up for over a third of posts on its platform in India with two out of the five songs most shared globally on Reels are from Indian artistes.

“Reels is the future of entertainment on Instagram, and the traction we’re seeing for it in India is incredible," said Sandeep Bhushan, director and head, global marketing solutions at Facebook India.

Reels, as per Instagram, provides a great opportunity for creators and brands to be discovered on the dedicated surfaces - Reels tab and in Explore section. Brands can work with influencers to create branded content or their own Reel content which trends on Instagram, increasing their chance to be discovered by users. So far, Reels is free.

“…brands are jumping on the Reels bandwagon because of the potential to engage and be discovered. The best brands now feature trending content and they are also tapping into popular challenges in ways that are unique and authentic to their brand," added Bhushan.

For instance, Jaipur based ethnic brand ‘Aachho’ is currently working with influencers to showcase their Spring Summer Collection 2021 through Reels, similarly Netflix is also leveraging popular content creators to promote its various shows on the feature.

With Reels being expanded on Facebook, advertiser interest and investments will spike as more people can see branded Reel content. Recently, data shared by Indian government showed that Facebook has almost double the number of users (410 million) than Instagram (210 million) in India.

Shradha Agarwal, COO and strategy head, Grapes Digital, an integrated communications agency said brands are likely to adopt a duplication strategy simply sharing Instagram Reels on Facebook and wait and watch for results.

“As per audience targeting firm Global Web Index (GWI), Gen Y across lower, middle and high-income groups prefer music and dance as their top three personal interests. Hence, brands are increasingly leveraging the platform (Instagram) with the help of content and influencers to drive reach through both compelling visuals and music," she noted.

Instagram transformation started a month after the ban of popular Chinese short video platform TikTok in India in June, 2020. The combination of Stories (format where pictures and videos disappear after 24 hours) and Reels (15 to 30 second long videos) have made this a platform for all classes increasing affinity amongst Indians thereby attracting more advertisers said digital media executives.

Facebook enjoys the compounding effect when it cross-promotes content and that is its larger business model, said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media.

“The first priority of majority of brands looking at digital promotions is on video formats. Reels is essentially much more engaging video unit as compared to a social media post. Brands also get to be more creative using the feature," he added.

An Instagram Reel-led campaign by a national level brand cost as low as ₹5 lakh going up to ₹1-2 crore for a four to five days promotion window.

To be sure, the social media advertising spend is estimated to be ₹5,000 crores in 2021 led by Gen Y brands in fashion, food and travel categories spending approximately 60% of their digital budgets on Instagram, according to digital media experts. Several FMCG, auto and pharma firms are still spending 60-70% on Facebook due to the sheer size of the audience. Brands usually prefer Instagram to promote their products and services but short-form video platforms have been on a growth trajectory pushing Facebook to stay ahead of competition.

“Platforms like Moj, Chingari, Tata Tak and others have millions of active users; time spent on the home-grown platforms have seen an increase which has led brands to advertise on such platforms but managing multiple channels continues to be a huge challenge," said Grapes Digital’s Agrawal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via