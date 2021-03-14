Brands leverage Instagram Reels on Facebook to drive reach, visibility

With the intent to boost Reels in scale, Instagram parent Facebook has allowed Indian content creators to share Reels' content on their Facebook accounts resulting in higher visibility and reach. Instagram Reels, launched in July 2020, has already picked up in a big way especially among brands across fashion & lifestyle, beauty, personal care, food and beverages and travel categories. Instagram said that videos make up for over a third of posts on its platform in India with two out of the five songs most shared globally on Reels are from Indian artistes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}