Brands partner across categories to cross-promote, help recovery amid covid

Food and beverage maker Pepsico India partnered with telecom company Airtel to offer up to 2 GB of data with the purchase of LAY’S, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos packs. The co-branding pact was based on two consumer insights— increased consumption of data and people spending more time at home, leading to increased in-home consumption of food and beverages. Meanwhile, Titan's “Let’s Get India Ticking" campaign brought players across industries together to uplift consumer sentiments and kickstart the economy. In the first phase, Titan collaborated with over 75 brands and companies such as Bata, Voltas, Westside and Okhai, the latter being a handcrafted online apparel brand, among others, to promote the campaign.