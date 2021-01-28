Brands rely on own research to deploy ad money

Given the extended suspension of viewership data for news channels , advertisers and media buyers are relying on their research and historical data to deploy advertising money. In October 2020, television viewership monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) had paused publishing of weekly data for news channels, following reports of alleged rigging of ratings.

In October, Mumbai police said it had busted a television rating points (TRP) racket based on complaints received from BARC India and Hansa Research—a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of BARC—about “suspicious trends" and activities. The case has seen 15 arrests so far including those of Partho Dasgupta, former BARC CEO, Romil Ramgarhia, former chief operating officer (COO) of the TV agency and chief executive of Republic TV Vikas Khanchandani.

So far, the ratings blackout has not affected advertising. According to a report by TAM AdEx, average ad volumes on the genre rose by over 12% in the October-December period as compared to July-September. However, this rise was also in sync with the festive season.

On their part, advertisers, media agencies and news channels said ad budgets are being fixed on a combination of factors including brand efficacy, channels’ credibility and performance. Ashish Bhasin, chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network, said besides viewership data, the news environment, feedback from the field force of the companies and impact on their sales are also considered while allocating media money.

Former Colors CEO and ad sales veteran Raj Nayak said most large organizations have always used feedback from their dealers and distributors when deciding on ad budgets besides using TRP inputs.

R.S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, the maker of Amul dairy products, said the company does not decide its media plan solely on the basis of TRPs, but uses its field workforce to understand what is being watched in towns and cities. “Because of the ratings blackout, we cannot stop communicating with the consumer. At Amul, we spend almost 35%-40% of out TV budget on news channels, although for regional language news, this figure goes up to 50%," he said.

A Republic TV spokesperson agreed advertising rates are being currently negotiated on the basis of the historical performance of news channels dating back to 8-10 weeks prior to the blackout. “News pricing does not change dramatically unless there is a hugely topical event. It is largely based on perception and deals stick around for a year or so," the spokesperson said, adding the ratings blackout will be a challenge in the long run since these numbers are important not only for media transactions but also for the content organization to know what’s working.

