Brands rely on own research to deploy ad money

R.S. Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, the maker of Amul dairy products, said the company does not decide its media plan solely on the basis of TRPs, but uses its field workforce to understand what is being watched in towns and cities. “Because of the ratings blackout, we cannot stop communicating with the consumer. At Amul, we spend almost 35%-40% of out TV budget on news channels, although for regional language news, this figure goes up to 50%," he said.