Britannia rolls out heartwarming campaign with Deepika Padukone for Good Day

New Delhi: An Origami plane, childhood innocence and a pack of Good Day together is creating magic in Britannia’s new ad campaign. The cookie brand from the homegrown company has weaved a heartwarming story to convey how simple the path to happiness is.

The brand is leveraging Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone to nudge people to reprioritise their goals and chase the real deal, and conveys it simply as “Khushiyon ki zidd karo". The message being if one resolves to stay happy and pursue happiness, then every day can be a Good Day.

Created by advertising agency McCann Worldgroup India, the film unfolds with a couple of children asking a shopkeeper for Good Day and being shooed away as they are not carrying money. When her father is away, Padukone, the daughter of the shopkeeper, calls them back and asks what can they can pay her in return for their favorite biscuit. She soon gets inundated with creative Origami art – boat, frog, airplane -- as young school children line up at the store to grab a packet of Good Day in exchange.

Vinay Subramanyam, head - marketing, Britannia Industries Limited said “Isn’t it interesting that in our daily interactions, the parting wish to people is always a “Good Day", no matter how your own day is panning out. This little, universal insight inspires the work we do on Good Day. The core idea of Good Day has always been about happiness and Khushiyon ki zidd karo is the brand’s point of view in context of today’s social reality. This campaign is also backed with new product packaging bringing alive the richness and abundance of ingredients with bolder & stronger branding."

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital as well as social media platforms.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO and chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman of McCann Asia Pacific said, “The concept of this Good Day campaign is very dear to my heart, especially because it has the potential to infectiously inspire people to not give up and keep trying for a happier world for all. It’s nuanced in craft; be it direction, acting, the music or the lyrics which am sure will resonate with many."

Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle feels that Good Day has done a fabulous job of taking the brand name and turning it into a heartwarming story. “This is the classical Good Day where the earlier ads were always on this theme, but they were never this endearing. Deepika and others have been wonderfully cast. The brand leaves you with a warm fuzzy feeling that will make you reach out for Good Day. I do see children reaching out for origami kit and making many more paper planes," he added.