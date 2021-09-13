Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
- Sam Asgahri posted a photo of the pair kissing and Britney Spears again flaunting the ring.
LOS ANGELES : Pop star Britney Spears is engaged to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer announced on Instagram on Sunday.
Spears, who has been fighting in court against a 13-year-old conservatorship over her personal and financial affairs, posted a video of her standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand.
Asgahri separately posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears again flaunting the ring. Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen confirmed to People magazine that the pair were engaged.