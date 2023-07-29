Tollywood's Power star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew and co-star Sai Dharam Tej-led latest release 'Bro' is gaining tremendous response at the theaters and has fuel to the dry box office collections.

As per industry tracker Sacnlk, the Telegu movies garnered ₹30 crore on the opening day and its occupancy rate was 73.92 percent.

Be it Pawan Kalyan‘s huge fan following or the quirky chemistry between Kalyan and Tej, the audiences are flocking to the theaters to watch it.

Before Bro, the Telugu audience was craving to watch a complete entertainer, however, films such as SPY, Hidimba, and Baby disappointed. This resulted in a lukewarm response from the audience.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro was earlier expected to face competition by cricketer MS Dhoni’s maiden production Let’s Get Married aka LGM at the box office. But the latter barely made ₹80 lakh and gave a clean sweep to Bro in theatres.

The film is not expected to face any tough competition for the next two weeks at the Telegu box office, as the next big release is superstar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, which releases on August 11.

In Bollywood news, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani attained a whopping ₹11.5 crore from Indian theatres on Friday. However, this is less than average as Nolan’s film opened with ₹14.5 crore at the Indian box office.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the top four spots are occupied by Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Adipurush ( ₹36 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ( ₹15.81 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹15.73 crore).