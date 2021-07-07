Broadcaster-led self-regulatory body dismisses first appeal

According to the appeal, the plot of the show evident from the trailer, was aimed at setting a false narrative of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide and that the makers have attempted to show that a turbaned/Sikh man had been involved in looting and arson, making for a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. The Council however noted that the trailer categorically states that the series is a work of fiction besides the fact that it is unreasonable to judge a long series only on the basis of the trailer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}