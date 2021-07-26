Broadcasters bet on big-ticket reality shows to bolster business

Aradhana Bhola, managing director, Fremantle India that will produce India’s Got Talent, said the seasonal nature of non-fiction shows has worked well. A certain lot of cast and crew come together and offer viewers something new and while some aspects remain the same others such as the contestants, change. "This mix of something familiar and something new has proven to be very attractive to the viewers who then develop loyalty for their favourite non-fiction shows. Brands get built. Sponsors follow," she said.