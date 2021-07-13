Broadcasters' body moves Supreme Court on Bombay HC’s NTO judgment

To bring down the cost of entertainment for the end consumer, Trai had announced amendments to the NTO on 1 January, 2020. As part of the new amendments, Trai reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to Rs. 12 from Rs. 19 per month, which the IBF said had not been backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight. The regulator also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing, which broadcasters felt would limit the number of channels in the bouquet and reduce the value delivered to consumers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}