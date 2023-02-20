Broadcasters, cable operators face-off over NTO 3.0 pricing continues

The face-off between television broadcasters and cable operators over the new pricing regime continues with major industry players switching off signals to cable operators who refuse to roll out channel price hikes.

Under new amendments to the tariff order, NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier.

On Sunday, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, an apex body of television broadcasters, said All India Digital Cable Federation(AIDCF) is not only in defiance of the law but is also holding less than 25 million subscribers hostage, solely for its own commercial reasons and circulating misleading information as it refuses to implement price hikes.

“Under the new pricing regime, the subscriber has the flexibility of choice on whether to pick one channel or a bouquet of channels. The maximum monthly subscription fee for a channel to be included in bouquet is Rs. 19 which is significantly lesser than the price of essentials in the country. The attempt of the AIDCF to invoke consumer sentiment on the price increase is belied by their attempt to increase that portion of the consumer bill that goes only to the AIDCF members, which is Network Capacity Fees (NCF)," IBDF said in a statement.

TRAI’s 2017 regulations brought in a separate charge of NCF which DPOs charge and collect from the subscribers for provisioning access to the TV services, the statement added. “DPOs collect subscription fees in advance from consumers but do not pass the share to broadcasters in a timely manner. The price hike during implementation is largely due to the demand of the increase in the NCF by the DPOs and not at the back of the channel prices. While no pay TV channel is provided against the said charge, the burden of this cost ultimately results in making the TV services expensive for the subscribers. As a result, the AIDCF’s claim that broadcasters are driving up TV channel prices and that 45 million households have been impacted by channel disruption is completely false. Having not been granted any interim relief in multiple High Courts, the AIDCF is seeking to invoke public sympathy through a false narrative," IBDF said.

In a counter-claim, AIDCF has pointed out that NTO 1 had resulted in a loss of more than 30 million subscribers from cable TV service providers and increase of subscription revenue by more than 200% for broadcasters. While Trai felt the need to undergo another consultation process to correct the anomalies in the structures and perverse pricing of channels and bouquets announced by broadcasters, cable platforms (under AIDCF) were against any price increase for customers while the broadcasters wanted the price for channels to be restored to Rs19 for the channel to be included in bouquets.

“The price increase will result in a cost of close to Rs.5,000 crore to Rs. 8,000 crore per annum to consumers which will largely benefit the broadcasters," AIDCF has said. It has added that despite the matter being sub judice, broadcasters sent legal notices to AIDCF members to sign the agreement within 48 hours of issuance of notice or to face disconnection of signal immediately. AIDCF had clearly written to TRAI to raise pricing issues too, which the regulator overlooked for unknown reasons, it has said.