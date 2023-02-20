Broadcasters, cable operators face-off over NTO 3.0 pricing continues
Under new amendments to the tariff order, NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the Trai to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to ₹19 from ₹12 earlier
The face-off between television broadcasters and cable operators over the new pricing regime continues with major industry players switching off signals to cable operators who refuse to roll out channel price hikes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×