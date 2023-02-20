Broadcasters, cable operators face-off over NTO 3.0 pricing continues

TRAI’s 2017 regulations brought in a separate charge of NCF which DPOs charge and collect from the subscribers for provisioning access to the TV services, the statement added. “DPOs collect subscription fees in advance from consumers but do not pass the share to broadcasters in a timely manner. The price hike during implementation is largely due to the demand of the increase in the NCF by the DPOs and not at the back of the channel prices. While no pay TV channel is provided against the said charge, the burden of this cost ultimately results in making the TV services expensive for the subscribers. As a result, the AIDCF’s claim that broadcasters are driving up TV channel prices and that 45 million households have been impacted by channel disruption is completely false. Having not been granted any interim relief in multiple High Courts, the AIDCF is seeking to invoke public sympathy through a false narrative," IBDF said.