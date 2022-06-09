Broadcasters push for channel bundling, no ceiling on prices in bouquets

On price ceilings on channels within bouquets IBDF has said it would restrict the ability to form a package that caters to the majority of Indian TV households, which prefer bouquets because of their family size and diverse preferences. “The restrictions on bouquet pricing have also led to market disruptions, such as decrease in active subscriber base as well as revenues of broadcasters," IBDF said. Market forces of demand and supply should be used to determine prices of channels. At the same time, there should not be any cap on the discount that broadcasters can offer to DPOs on the MRP of a-la-carte and bouquetsl, it said.