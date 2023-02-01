Broadcasters ready for NTO 3.0 pricing this month

Media and entertainment industry experts say broadcasters see price hikes as inevitable since content costs, especially sports rights acquisitions, have climbed up, in the past few years. “Plus, the factor of inflation has to be considered. Broadcasters see this as an overdue correction and a step in the right direction. However, if consumers choose to discontinue TV subscriptions, there are many factors that are attributed to it," a senior broadcaster said declining to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}