Broadcasters spin-off TV shows for streaming services

The difference between the traditional television audience and the new OTT audience isn’t as stark anymore, said Shruti Deora, head, partnerships at digital agency White Rivers Media adding that a core of the television audience is looking at OTT as the convenient option with the rise of connected TVs. “OTTs audiences have evolved over the years and gone beyond the metro cities. Women aged 35 and above, who were the prime consumers of television content seem to have taken to this promise of flexibility and convenience," Deora added. According to Ormax, about 23 million people, or 8% of the urban television watching population above 15 years, switched to original content on streaming platforms for the first time during the lockdown with 57% of them being women, the primary target for general entertainment channels.