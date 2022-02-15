Broadcasters withdraw petitions challenging NTO 2.0

New Delhi: The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, has withdrawn the petitions it had filed in the Supreme Court challenging the new tariff order (NTO) 2.0 introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in January 2020, according to two people familiar with the development.

While the exact contours of the discussions between broadcasters and the regulatory authority are not known, a senior executive at a TV network said the petitions have been withdrawn 'in the spirit of consultation' and that “it is a way for Trai to admit its mistake".

“Trai will come out with a short-term consultation paper to capture existing problems, come up with recommendations for the short term and then with a long-term solution," the person said, adding It is likely for Trai to go back to the drawing board with this regulation, he added.

While allowing the withdrawal, the Supreme Court has kept the question of law of the broadcasters' challenge open, thereby, allowing the broadcasting industry the ability to re-agitate the legal challenge at a future date, if Trai fails to address their concerns raised in the petition.

A Trai spokesperson, however, said it welcomed this step by stakeholders. "Trai will endeavour to implement the regulations and Tariff order, protecting the interests of consumers and all service providers," the person said.

IBDF did not respond to Mint’s queries on withdrawal of petitions.

Earlier this month, Trai had extended the deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0 to 1 June from 1 April this year, citing covid-induced disruption. Last November, the Supreme Court had adjourned the NTO 2.0 matter between the IBDF and Trai to today (15 February 2022). The two have been sparring over various issues related to NTO 2.0. The Bombay high court had upheld the constitutional validity of NTO except for one condition which mandated that the maximum retail price (MRP) per month of any a-la-carte channel forming a part of the bouquet should not exceed three times the average MRP of a pay channel of the bouquet.

When NTO was first introduced and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment went up forcing Trai to amend its order. NTO 2.0 was announced in January 2020 which capped a bouquet channel price at ₹12 instead of ₹19. IBDF had said this was not backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight.

At a recent event, K. Madhavan, chairman, CII national committee on media and entertainment and president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, had said that the new team at Trai is inclined to address the concerns of the industry. “We hope to have a more proactive and positive approach from the regulator. There needs to be light-touch regulation, so as to not hold the industry back," Madhavan had said at the Big Picture Summit.

At the same event, Trai chairman P D Vaghela said that the regulator is committed to ensuring ease of doing business for the telecom and broadcast sector. “Trai’s main motto is to create a level-playing field for all stakeholders...and ensure balance between broadcasters and distribution operators. Transparency in tariffs and service offerings for consumers remain the core objective of Trai, but also unfortunately, slightly controversial. The fact that our tariffs in broadcasting are among the lowest in the world exemplifies that Trai interventions have helped the consumers," Vaghela had said.

