Broadcasters withdraw petitions challenging NTO 2.0

Earlier this month, Trai had extended the deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0 to 1 June from 1 April this year, citing covid-induced disruption. Last November, the Supreme Court had adjourned the NTO 2.0 matter between the IBDF and Trai to today (15 February 2022). The two have been sparring over various issues related to NTO 2.0. The Bombay high court had upheld the constitutional validity of NTO except for one condition which mandated that the maximum retail price (MRP) per month of any a-la-carte channel forming a part of the bouquet should not exceed three times the average MRP of a pay channel of the bouquet.