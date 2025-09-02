BSNL Partners with OTTplay to launch premium mobile entertainment packs

After the successful rollout of free BiTV services in January, which attracted massive traffic and heightened demand for premium entertainment, BSNL has now announced the launch of Premium Content Packs for its mobile customers, giving subscribers access to a vast library of entertainment, including leading OTT platforms and 300+ Live TV channels, powered by OTTplay.

BSNL is introducing these paid packs to deliver a comprehensive entertainment experience to customers across the country. The service will be accessible through multiple touchpoints, ensuring seamless subscription and usage.

OTTplay, India’s first AI-powered OTT content discovery and distribution platform, will provide BSNL users with curated access to a diverse range of content spanning movies, TV shows, sports, news, and regional programming.

What BSNL MD and Director said Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said "At BSNL, we are committed to enhancing our customers’ digital experience beyond connectivity. Our new Premium Content Packs, in collaboration with OTTplay, bring together the best of OTT and live television in one affordable offering, giving our mobile users an unmatched entertainment destination."

Sandeep Govil, Director, BSNL, added, “With the Premium Content Packs, we’re not just offering entertainment — we’re offering convenience. From flexible payment options to seamless access through our Self Care App and popular digital wallets, we’ve made sure that every customer, even in the remotest corner of India, can enjoy world-class content without barriers.”

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO, OTTplay, said "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with BSNL in bringing premium, high-quality entertainment to millions of users nationwide. With our large number of OTT platforms and 300+ live channels, we are ensuring that every BSNL customer finds something they love — all in one place, at an unbeatable value. BSNL’s unmatched reach and trust in the Indian telecom space make it the perfect partner to deliver this entertainment revolution. Together, we are not only offering great content, but also bridging the digital divide by making premium streaming accessible to every corner of the country."