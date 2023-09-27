Fans found them spellbound after they saw BTS Jungkook V aka Kim Taehyung Jimin Suga Jin Jhope and RM singing and dancing on Salman Khan’s 90s hit song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from Judwa

One of the most popular South Korean boy band is back with another Bollywood performances and this time, the idols aced a track from 90s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans found them spellbound after they saw BTS Jungkook V aka Kim Taehyung Jimin Suga Jin Jhope and RM singing and dancing on Salman Khan’s 90s hit song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from Judwa.

What caught more attention was that the video was recorded in the midst of heavy Christmas decorations creating a unique blend of festive season and Bollywood nostalgia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The edit instantly stole thousands of hearts as the fans, especially the desi BTS ARMY, found the clip a perfect blend of nostalgia and a breathtaking performance.

The video instantly went viral on the internet as BTS ARMY added it to the list of other apt edits. Most hailed the editing, calling the video better than the original. Rest pointed out the little details that further made the video more believable.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle ' BTS_Angels'. "The post was captioned “Show me a perfect lip sync video."," the caption read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video clip, the South Korean boy band members were seen grooving to the Bollywood song. The group's expressions and steps went well with the original Bollywood song.

In the viral video the South Korean boy band idols were seen dancing and singing at what seemed like a Christmas event.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video went viral as the people loved the edit. Most people hailed the edit and the song selection, while others loved how the expressions and steps sat well with the Bollywood song. Some fans also called it an iconic combination. The video was shared three days ago and has pulled 122,322 likes from the netizens

The Original Video The edited video was taken from an event when BTS recorded a ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ singalong.

“That tan tana tan tantan tara is on peak Taehyungshiiiiiii" said a user. “Why is Tae the only one who is wearing a suit" another user commented. “That Jimins oohhh ohhhh" said a third. “The way JK shows his middle finger" said another user “Fits well more than the original one" the fifth user added. “Tae’s part is so perfect like he’s singing the same lines" said a user. “Damnnn this is so good…Taehyung is giving those vibes as if he is singing this song…Wowwwww…You are amazing unnie," commented another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘Tan Tana Tan’ is from the 90s and was in the film ‘Judwaa’ released in 1997. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor had played the lead characters in the movie.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!