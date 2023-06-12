BTS turns 10: Seoul landmarks coloured Purple; Jimin, RM pen heartfelt letter

BTS turns 10: Seoul landmarks coloured Purple; Jimin, RM pen heartfelt letter3 min read 12 Jun 2023, 10:10 PM IST
After debuting on 12 June, 2013, the group went on to become the first all-South Korean act to dominate the US and UK charts, raking in billions of dollars and building a global fandom in the process.
BTS turns 10: Extremely popular South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, completed a decade since they were launched on 12 June, 2013. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrated their 10th aniiversary on 12 June. Along with them, the BTS ARMY, and South Korea decked up to celebrate their favorite idols.
