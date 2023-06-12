BTS turns 10: Seoul landmarks coloured Purple; Jimin, RM pen heartfelt letter

BTS turns 10: Extremely popular South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, completed a decade since they were launched on 12 June, 2013. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrated their 10th aniiversary on 12 June. Along with them, the BTS ARMY, and South Korea decked up to celebrate their favorite idols.

The group's fans -- known collectively as ARMY -- gathered outside the offices of its agency HYBE to take selfies and record TikTok videos in front of a huge mural of the stars being painted on a wall.

Further, the N Seoul Tower, also known as Namsan Tower, lights up in purple to celebrate K-pop group BTS' 10th anniversary of their debut. Several landmarks in South Korea capital city Seoul, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza, were coloured purple to celebrate BTS.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon and Park Jimin took to Weverse to pen a letter for their fans. Namjoon wrote a peom in which he thanked fans for being by his and BTS’ side over the past decade. He also shared photos from BTS’ initial days.

As translated by Weverse, Namjoon's post read, “The mountains change in ten years, I’m telling you, Durney. There were countless waves."

"There are many dawns that I don’t remember. At the age of 20 and 30, I’m just like another person. Now I’m more unfamiliar with my old self. It’s very special to have magic on a horse. Until a noun becomes a pronoun. Until Bangtan becomes Bangtan and ARMY becomes ARMY.. There was a lot of rain and wind, love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand." the post continued.

“Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us. I had a very special experience that I would never have had again. Looking back, I was used to kicking out the door constantly after being soaked in flashbacks. Even now, I’m still weighing our second act. I feel like I can be anything. The concerns and ambivalence that I had at 17 and 20 are still valid," he added.

“As I grow up. There are so many things in the world that words and writings alone cannot explain, and I learned that things that didn’t seem to change will change someday. Also, the birth of “Name". It also requires the strength and love of so many people," Namjoon wrote.

“I’m still too immature. It will probably continue to be unfamiliar, anxious, and painful. But I’ll move on. Separately, together, far away but close, to me, you guys, I want you guys to have me. Members, staff, family and friends! And ARMYs! Thank you for your hard work. Let’s live well together for the next 10 years. In this world!

After debuting on 12 June, 2013, the group went on to become the first all-South Korean act to dominate the US and UK charts, raking in billions of dollars and building a global fandom in the process.

The band -- currently on a hiatus, with two members performing their mandatory South Korean military service -- released a new digital single last week to celebrate the anniversary.

BTS members who are not doing their military service yet have been busy with their solo careers -- with Jimin releasing his six-track solo album "Face" in March.

