Budget 2021: Multiplex owners meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“Theatre owners are essentially requesting for some sort of return to normalcy given that they are viewing OTT platforms as a major threat now," said a film trade analyst who did not wish to be named. With a bunch of big-ticket and medium-budget titles including Laxmii, Coolie No.1, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo and others having bypassed theatrical release last year, cinema owners have reason to worry as filmmakers may no longer see theatres as the primary mode of release and audiences may continue to prefer to watch films in the comfort and safety of their homes at what they consider nominal rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}