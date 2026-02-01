Budget aims to boost India's animation, content creation with ₹250-crore investment
The Union Budget allocates ₹250 crore to set up AVGC content creator labs across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, aiming to formalize India’s fast-growing creator, animation and gaming ecosystem.
India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem is set for a significant boost after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a ₹250-crore allocation to expand formal talent development across schools and colleges, signalling a push to institutionalize the country’s fast-growing creator economy.