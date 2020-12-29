Budget wishlist: Media firms seek infrastructure status for broadcasting

NEW DELHI: The media and entertainment sector, through the Confederation of Indian Industry, has sought industry status for itself and infrastructure status for broadcasting in the run-up to the Union Budget, due in January.

The M&E segment has the potential to reach $100 billion by 2030, CII said on Tuesday, adding that the sector has been growing at a gross annual rate of 13.5% for the past several years and can generate millions of jobs and boost the country's export performance.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

An industry status will help the sector get cohesive policies, special schemes and subsidies, the pre-budget memorandum added. Also, within the media and entertainment sector, CII seeks infrastructure status for broadcasting as it needs significant support of cheaper funds for laying cables, building towers, and maintaining them.

Under direct tax recommendations, CII has sought changes in withholding tax on royalty payments towards non-theatrical rights. It said that non-theatrical rights of films such as those for digital and satellite platforms are currently subject to a 10% tax. The industry body is of the view that rate of withholding tax on domestic royalty payments towards non-theatrical rights be brought to 2%, similar to that levied on earnings from sale, distribution and exhibition of cinematographic films. This would come as a huge respite to the industry, particularly small production houses, by addressing their cashflow issues for working capital requirement.

“There is huge shift in viewer preferences and use of technology for consuming cinematographic films. A lot of films are directly released on satellite or digital platforms which are becoming the more popular medium of content consumption among viewers. With the advent of technology and its fast growing pace, making a distinction between the medium is not in line with the current trend of consumption," the CII note said.

In terms of GST proposals, CII has asked that GST input credit be allowed on certain regular business expenses like renting or hiring of motor vehicle used for business purposes or food and beverage purchased and outdoor catering services availed during production of television content and movies. It has proposed removal of blocked credit to departments such as beauty and make-up.

The industry body has also asked that the ministry consider lower GST rate for software for animation and visual effects work, than the current 18%.

“The studio is charged 18% of GST on output services (for animation and visual effects) domestically, which was 15% under service tax regime. Hence we are paying additional 3% of Indirect Tax which creates additional cash outflow pressure on capital cycle. We recommend reduction in present GST rates and for such services should be considered under 5% category of services," the CII memorandum said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via