Budget wishlist: Media firms seek infrastructure status for broadcasting

Under direct tax recommendations, CII has sought changes in withholding tax on royalty payments towards non-theatrical rights. It said that non-theatrical rights of films such as those for digital and satellite platforms are currently subject to a 10% tax. The industry body is of the view that rate of withholding tax on domestic royalty payments towards non-theatrical rights be brought to 2%, similar to that levied on earnings from sale, distribution and exhibition of cinematographic films. This would come as a huge respite to the industry, particularly small production houses, by addressing their cashflow issues for working capital requirement.