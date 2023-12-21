Bulk bookings form bigger share of weekend collections of big-ticket films

New Delhi: Bulk bookings for big-ticket films, featuring popular actors, now make up for almost 20% of weekend box office collections—an emerging trend that is attributed by trade experts to the fervour generated by the brands endorsed by the stars.

While it is common for fan clubs to engage in bulk bookings for top stars, it is emerging as an important part of promotional campaigns for brands as well, primarily involving purchasing tickets in large quantities to generate excitement around the film.

Nevertheless, this strategy can backfire if there’s a lack of actual audience turnout in cinemas, and draws criticism on social media platforms as well.

“Producers spend a lot on production and promotions, hence it isn’t feasible for them to incur these additional marketing expenses. That is where actors step in to route the costs through brands they endorse. If there’s a certain amount that a brand owes an actor, a chunk of it is kept on hold, and spent during the release of big-ticket films," producer and distributor Sunny Khanna explained.

The strategy works, Khanna said, because the direct brand endorsement fee is taxable but actors favoured by brands can cash in through this alternative route to help their films gain more traction.

To be sure, these strategies are not just limited to top stars preferred by big brands, but also for big-budget films with huge expectations and promotional campaigns.

Earlier distributors or producers used to buy tickets in bulk for the first day or weekend to drive theatrical footfalls, but now brands loyal to actors create the hype around a film.

That said, fan clubs of some of the biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Mahesh Babu, independently purchase bulk tickets.

“These tactics takes place in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai, ensuring there is at least an opening to help sustain a star’s reputation. There is nothing illegal but the buzz is, often, artificial. That said, there is no real way to verify who bought the tickets," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!