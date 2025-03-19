Business Conclave 2025: Igniting Leadership, Inspiring Excellence

The 17th edition of SRCC Business Conclave 2025, held from 6th to 8th March, reaffirmed its status as Asia’s largest undergraduate management fest. With the theme “New Business Horizon via Reform, Perform and Transform,” the event united visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers for masterclasses, national competitions, and discussions on business, governance, and innovation.

SRCC Business Conclave 2025, powered by Fateh Education, provided students an unmatched opportunity to challenge limits and unlock potential. The event was co-powered by SDA Bocconi Asia Centre and supported by Konnifel, Fino Payments Bank, BellaVita, and AICPA & CIMA, whose generous contributions ensured seamless execution.

Day 1: Transforming Perspectives The inaugural day featured T. Rabi Shankar on India’s digital payment transformation and CBDC, Rashmi Singh on Viksit Bharat 2047, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy on India’s stock market. Harsh Binani, co founder of Smartworks, shared his entrepreneurial journey. Om Birla highlighted education and leadership in India’s progress. Shivam Shahi, founder of Blue Tokai, narrated his startup story. The evening featured an influencer panel with Ritvik Sahore and Keshav Sadhna, followed by stand-up comedy by Haseeb Khan.

Day 2: Finance, Startups & AI Pranjal Kamra discussed investment strategies and long-term investing, while Rajeev Talwar reflected on India’s economic milestones. A Venture Capital Panel featuring Sanjeev Agarwal, Ravish Kumar, and Hersh Gulati explored startup funding trends. Ganesh Prasad emphasized AI adaptation, stating, “AI will replace those who fail to learn it.”

The Founder’s Panel with Rishi Gupta, Ajay Lakhotia, and Mahesh Murthy highlighted strategic funding and resilience in startups. The evening concluded with a beatboxing act by Kunal BBX, a session by CA Sakchi Jain, and stand-up performances by Kullu and Kaustubh Agrawal.

Day 3: Leadership, Innovation & Governance Vijender Gupta shared his journey from SRCC to politics, stressing women’s empowerment and India’s startup growth. Rajit Punhani outlined Viksit Bharat 2047, while Namita Dubey addressed education reform and mental health awareness.

The Startup Conclave showcased budding entrepreneurs pitching ideas to top investors. An Alumni Panel with Shiv Khera, Aditya Agarwal, Pooja Gupta, and Raghav Jhawar provided insights into career growth and digital transformation. India Today’s session covered cybersecurity and online frauds, while Rajeev Shukla and Ajay Kumar Singh discussed political governance and policy planning.

The Valedictory Ceremony, attended by Harivansh Ji and Manoj Kumar, celebrated the conclave’s success. The event concluded with a comic set by Madhur Virli and a musical performance by AB Rockstar and Swee, leaving attendees inspired.

Startup Conclave & National Competitions The Startup Conclave empowered startups with investment opportunities, mentorship, and industry connections. Eight national competitions tested students' strategic thinking and leadership:

Shri Ram Case Competition

The Big Sho(r)t

Policy (K)nights

Market Mania

The Boardroom Challenge

The Capitalist Quest

India’s Next Unicorn

The CEO’s Gambit

These events challenged participants in problem-solving, financial acumen, and leadership, showcasing SRCC’s commitment to future business leaders.

A Legacy of Excellence As Business Conclave 2025 concludes, it leaves behind wisdom, networks, and ambition, shaping a future driven by innovation, leadership, and impact. This conclave was not just a celebration of excellence but a testament to collaboration, resilience, and vision for shaping a progressive world.