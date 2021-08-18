BuzzFeed clashed with NBCUniversal as it pursued SPAC deal

To secure the SPAC deal, Mr. Peretti signed off on terms that could put more pressure on BuzzFeed if the shares don’t rise once the merger is completed. He offered some of his own stake to NBCUniversal if the stock doesn’t hit a certain level, according to regulatory filings and people familiar with the deal. BuzzFeed also agreed to convertible-debt financing that comes with a 7% interest rate if the stock doesn’t reach a certain level. In most other SPAC deals, companies raise money by selling equity.