BuzzFeed News editor in chief is stepping down as company trims workforce

BuzzFeed said the largest part of its fourth-quarter revenue came from advertising, which accounted for $69.1 million and was up 24% from a year earlier. The fastest-growing segment was content revenue, which the company describes as payments it gets from clients for products such as branded quizzes and sponsored content. The segment, which also includes revenue from film and TV projects, brought in $59.9 million, up 33% from a year earlier.