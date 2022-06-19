B’wood fails in overseas mkt, still at 60% of pre-covid levels

NEW DELHI :Unlike domestic film business that has already breached 2019 pre-covid levels in the first few months of 2022, overseas box office continues to remain relatively dull, according to trade experts who have only seen 60% of the business return as of now. This too, has been driven by southern language blockbusters such as RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Vikram with even Bollywood’s sole money-spinner Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not finding takers overseas. Analysts say diasporic audiences are as selective as domestic ones, and many have been lured more by large-scale Hollywood franchises. Hopes are now pinned on the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha and Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, as far as the future of Hindi cinema overseas goes.

