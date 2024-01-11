ByteDance to shut down music streaming app Resso in India: Report

Chinese technology giant ByteDance will shut down its music streaming service Resso in India by the end of January, said a media report on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes after Resso was removed from Google Play and Apple App Store following an order by the Indian government, said the Moneycontrol report.

“Unfortunately, owing to local market conditions, we can no longer continue to serve users of Resso in India. We have therefore decided to shut down Resso and its associated operations on January 31. Users will be offered a refund of their remaining subscription fees," a ByteDance spokesperson told Moneycontrol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ByteDance had launched Resso in India, Indonesia and Brazil in March 2020.

In May, ByteDance made Resso a subscription-only service.

The streaming service is still active for the current users, but new subscriptions are not being offered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resso offered both free and paid subscription plans to enable users to stream music tracks across various genres and languages.

The paid service offers ad-free listening and high quality audio. Currently, it is available for prices ranging from a weekly plan of ₹25 to monthly plan of ₹99 for individuals and ₹119 per month for families.

Annual plans come for ₹749 per year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, Resso competed with Spotify, YouTube Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Amazon Music among others.

In July last year, ByteDance had announced that it would shut down Resso in Brazil and Indonesia, and launched TikTok Music in both the countries.

The TikTok Music was also launched in Australia, Singapore and Mexico. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Moneycontrol report, ByteDance has no plans to bring TikTok Music to India. This is likely because TikTok Music shares the same app publisher as TikTok, while Resso was published by a company called Moon Video Inc, based in the British Virgin Islands.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!